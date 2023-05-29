Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ellen AB is removed (293/23)

On February 27, 2023, the shares in Ellen AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On May 3, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information that it
had carried out a new share issue, raising approximately SEK 6,65 million
before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Ellen AB (ELN, ISIN code SE0014730347,
order book ID 042472). 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
