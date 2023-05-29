Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ellen AB is removed (293/23)

On February 27, 2023, the shares in Ellen AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On May 3, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information that it had carried out a new share issue, raising approximately SEK 6,65 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Ellen AB (ELN, ISIN code SE0014730347, order book ID 042472). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB