Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C284 | ISIN: FR0014005DA7 | Ticker-Symbol: 97K
Tradegate
24.05.23
12:21 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,320
-1,65 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,22019,44017:55
19,24019,32017:55