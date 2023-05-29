Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated February 28, 2023, it has entered into an amended and restated agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 29, 2023 with bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor"), an arm's-length party to the Company, to provide marketing services to the Company for a period ending in June 2023. The services will include the creation of content, strategic planning, digital marketing, digital advertisement placement, investor relation and promotional services and building awareness of the Company to a wider European audience and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns. In consideration for providing the services, the Company has previously paid to bullVestor $500,000. Further, under the terms of the Agreement, the Company and bullVestor have agreed to negotiate in good faith the fee for any future services that may be provided from June 2023 to December 2023 subject to a maximum fee of $500,000.

Consideration offered to bullVestor does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with bullVestor.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

