Zib Digital AU: Why Now is the Time to Add a Pergola, According to Experts

Adding a pergola to an outdoor living space can transform it into a stunning and functional area that complements other outdoor features and provides shade and shelter while creating a sense of privacy.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Softwoods, a leading provider of quality timber products, is proud to announce that now is the perfect time to add a pergola to an outdoor living space. According to experts in the industry, adding a pergola can transform a backyard into a stunning, functional space that will be enjoyed for years to come.

Softwoods

Softwoods

Pergolas are a popular addition to outdoor living spaces, as they provide shade and shelter from the elements while also adding a touch of style and sophistication. Whether homeowners are looking to create an outdoor dining area, a cosy reading nook or simply a space to relax and unwind, a pergola is the perfect solution.

According to Softwoods, one of the main benefits of adding a pergola to a backyard is the way it complements other outdoor features such as decking. By combining a pergola with a deck, homeowners can create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, making the backyard feel like an extension of the home.

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, pergolas also offer a range of practical benefits. Softwoods explains they provide shade and shelter from the sun and rain, making an outdoor space more comfortable and usable all year round. They can also be used to create a sense of privacy, providing families with a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Softwoods offers a wide range of pergolas and decking solutions to suit any style and budget. The team of experts can help homeowners design and install the perfect pergola for their outdoor space, ensuring that it not only looks great but also functions perfectly.

With winter almost here, now is the perfect time to add a pergola so it can be enjoyed once the warmer months roll around. Contact Softwoods today to find out how they can help create the outdoor living space of dreams.

About Softwoods

Softwoods is a family-owned South Australian company that has been trading for over 30 years. An independent, community-minded and environmentally conscious company, Softwoods offers various options for building any outdoor structure.

Contact Information

Softwoods Australia

Marketing Manager

(08) 8346 1499

SOURCE: Softwoods Australia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757808/Why-Now-is-the-Time-to-Add-a-Pergola-According-to-Experts