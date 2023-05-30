Pulsar Helium Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S.NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provincesof Canada other than Quebec for a proposed initial public offering(the "Offering") of a minimumof 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") and a maximumof 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 and a maximum of $6,000,000. Each Unit is comprisedof one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Following completionofthe Offering, if the volume-weighted average price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greaterthan $0.60 per Share for a period of twenty five (25) consecutive trading days, the Company may elect to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date when written noticeof such new expirydate is sent by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.The Offering will be managed by Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent").

Pulsar has granted the Agent an option (the "Agent's Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time upto thirty (30) days following the closingdate of the Offering, to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the numberof Units sold under the Offering at the Offering Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, as the case may be.

A preliminary prospectus has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provincesof Canada other than Quebec, containing important information relating to the Units. The preliminary prospectus has not yet become final for the purposes of the sale of securities and information contained in the preliminary prospectus may not be complete and may have to be amended. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offertobuy the Units until a receiptfor the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions in Canada.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production. Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential. Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft. For further information visit www.pulsarhelium.com

On behalf of the Board

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James

President, CEO and Director

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the completion of the Offering and the Company's plans, focus and objectives. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in the price of helium, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of helium, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and other risk factors set forth in the Company's preliminary prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

