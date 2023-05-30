Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") today announces the following:

options to purchase 325,000 common shares of the Company were granted to employees of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.58 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.





1,200,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) were granted to employees and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan, and will expire three years from the date of grant. All of the RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.





1,000,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) were granted to the directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU Plan. All of the DSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. Payment in satisfaction of vested DSUs, through shares or the cash equivalent thereof, shall not be prior to the date the recipient ceases to be an eligible person pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and is currently the parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is a technology enabled business that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with branches in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company has three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) surveillance and live monitoring through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) surveillance and live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel.

The Company operates a fleet of over 600 proprietary MobileyeZ security towers, equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, and monitors fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are looking to supplement video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

