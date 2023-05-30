Jared's Epic Blaster Battle announces a new event in Atlanta, Georgia, which will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is suitable for participants of all ages.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - The recently announced foam blaster battle, the third event of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle's national tour, will be held on June 17, 2023, at the home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. The event organizers say that the initiative gives attendants a perfect opportunity to have an unforgettable weekend experience and celebrate Father's Day with their families.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle Announces Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium June Event

The upcoming event is Jared's Epic Blaster Battle's first-ever foam blaster battle to be held in the Georgian city. After hitting the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in May and conquering the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis earlier in June, the foam-flinging event will give participants a chance to enjoy more than 15 blaster battles and meet popular Toy Blaster YouTube Celebrities.

Jared Guynes, CEO of Jared's Epic Blaster Battle, says, "For 2023 our Atlanta Event is the third of four in the "Jared's Epic Blaster Battle National Tour" which has taken this amazing event across the nation! You can count on amazing surprises, special guests and global exclusive product reveals! Expect the unexpected at the world's largest foam blaster event!"

Individuals who buy tickets for the event will be allowed to take part in the four-hour series of battles with their own blaster toys and have access to 50,000 darts that will be provided by the organizer. They will be also given the opportunity to try prototype toy blasters and pre-release pieces that have already been developed but are yet to be made available to the public.

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle is also organizing a Blaster Battle Costume Contest with prizes and will also give away exclusive merchandise and collectibles during the one-day event.

The event organizer is asking attendants to bring their own, unmodified toy blasters and wear eye protection during the games.

The toy blaster battle in Atlanta will be followed by an event in Dallas on August 11, 2023, with more city hosts to be announced in the future.

Additional details can be found at https://www.blasterbattle.com/

