The Bell Tower on 34th, a unique destination wedding venue in Houston, has added to the features offered in their all-inclusive packages for their new outdoor weddings.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - The Mediterranean Hacienda-style venue has made new outdoor ceremony and reception spaces available to recently engaged couples who want to have their wedding in Houston. The team at The Bell Tower on 34th believes that their new spaces, which feature manicured gardens and waterfalls, will provide a scenic backdrop for brides and grooms who want a centrally located city wedding that still offers natural, bohemian and intimate feel.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com.





Wedding Venue In Houston, Unique Outdoor Destination & Onsite Security Launched

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/167972_b78b0ab8d4bb3bb0_001full.jpg

To coincide with the opening of their new outdoor spaces, which they are calling their 'outdoor destinations', the historic venue has also added new features as standard to their all-inclusive packages.

The Bell Tower on 34th's all-inclusive packages include full use of their event planners and onsite wedding coordinators who can create a design vision for the wedding and ensure its seamless execution on the day. As one of Houston's largest and most centrally located wedding venues, the venue has established connections with some of Texas' most well-known names in photography, food, floristry, audiovisuals, and more.

The Bell Tower on 34th's packages give great attention to the aesthetic elements of the wedding ceremony and reception, which the venue will personalize completely to an engaged couple's tastes and to enhance the beauty of their new Instagrammable outdoor event spaces.

However, this does not mean the experienced venue neglects functionality - and The Bell Tower on 34th's all-inclusive packages for outdoor weddings now also include practical considerations like onsite security and valet parking, which they believe will make the day flow faultlessly.

With their new outdoor spaces, The Bell Tower on 34th can cater to wedding parties of all sizes, including micro weddings and full-scale grand Texan affairs.

The Bell Tower on 34th is proud to be one of Houston's most beautiful yet centrally located venues, and they recommend newly engaged couples make an appointment with their dedicated events team as soon as possible to create a design concept for their outdoor wedding.

A spokesperson for the historic wedding venue said, " From its breathtaking architecture to the ceremonial views of our waterfall, The Bell Tower on 34th is truly something special. It's a place of beauty and tradition that carries with it a sense of history, grandeur, and reverence. Our staff are proud stewards of this incredible location and you're invited to come explore all that it has to offer for your Houston wedding."

More details can be found at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston.

Contact Info:

Name: Roger Igo

Email: roger@bell34.com

Organization: The Bell Tower on 34th

Address: 901 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, United States

Website: https://thebelltoweron34th.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167972