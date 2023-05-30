New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - In a groundbreaking move that demonstrates commitment to decentralization and community governance, the KaJ Labs Foundation has officially renounced its ownership of the Lithosphere (LITHO) BEP20 token smart contract. This decision marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Lithosphere ecosystem and empowers the community to take charge of the token's future.

With the renouncement of ownership, KaJ Labs Foundation effectively transfers control of the LITHO smart contract to the community. This move aligns with the foundation's core principles of decentralization, transparency, and inclusivity. By allowing the community to shape the future of the token, KaJ Labs Foundation demonstrates its unwavering commitment to fostering a truly decentralized ecosystem.





About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

