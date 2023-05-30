

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.6510 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 6-day high of 0.6559.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to a 4-day low of 91.28 and more than a 6-month low of 0.8856 from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.80 and 0.8883, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.6444 and 1.0788 from an early 6-day high of 1.6351 and a 4-week high of 1.0825, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the loonie, 1.68 against the euro and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken