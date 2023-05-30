Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Sirius International ("Sirius"), a well-established distributor of specialty chemicals in the Benelux market.

This acquisition complements Azelis' lateral value chain in home care and industrial cleaning with an attractive portfolio and aligns perfectly with Azelis' ambition to become a world-leading innovation service provider. Pioneering in the formulation of sustainable cleaning products from biodegradable and/or recyclable chemical raw materials and with expertise in green chemicals, Sirius will reinforce Azelis' best-in-class sustainability program and enable it to offer innovative environmental solutions to its customers in the EMEA region and beyond.

Founded in 2004 by current CEO Leo Verboeket, Sirius is a distributor of environmentally friendly chemicals for the detergent, personal care and water treatment markets in Europe. Based in Baarn, the Netherlands, this team of experienced professionals has an established market position and longstanding relationships with its principals, providing innovative products to European customers.

Leo Verboeket, CEO Sirius, comments:

We are excited to join Azelis' family, a company that shares our values and commitment to sustainability. We look forward to developing more innovative solutions for our customers and expanding the reach of our current offerings to customers worldwide. This partnership will allow us to leverage Azelis' global network and expertise in sustainable chemistry, as we work together towards our shared goal of making a positive impact on the environment and society.

Evy Hellinckx, Managing Director Azelis Benelux, adds:

"By joining forces with Sirius, we are delighted to strengthen our presence in, among others, the home care and industrial cleaning markets in the Benelux and EMEA region. We are committed to promoting sustainable solutions across all sectors of the chemical industry, and we believe that this partnership will help us achieve our goals. We look forward to working with the talented team at Sirius to drive innovation and deliver value to our customers, while staying true to our shared values of sustainability and responsible business practices."

END

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230529005025/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

Emmanuel Linares

EMEA Corporate Communications Manager

T: +33 1 89 54 89 39

E: emmanuel.linares@azelis.fr