

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 6-1/2-month low of 0.6029 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 84.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6053 and 85.04, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day high of 0.7659 against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 4-day low of 1.7752.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken