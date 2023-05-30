

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3607 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 6-day high of 1.3567.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged down to 103.02 and 1.4570 from yesterday's closing quotes of 103.31 and 1.4547, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 101.00 against the yen and 1.47 against the euro.



