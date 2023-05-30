

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, final quarterly national accounts and foreign trade figures are due from Sweden. The initial estimates showed that the economy logged a sequential growth of 0.2 percent in the first quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter.



At 3.00 am ET, Swiss GDP data for the first quarter is due. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter after stagnating in the preceding period.



In the meantime, Spain's statistical office INE is set to publish flash inflation figures for May and retail sales for April. Consumer price inflation is seen slowing to 3.5 percent in May from 4.1 percent in April.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases monetary aggregates for April. Eurozone M3 money supply is forecast to rise 2.1 percent annually after rising 2.5 percent in March.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey data. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 98.9 in May from 99.3 in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken