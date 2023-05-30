EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2023 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
The Company has a primary on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 30 May 2023
