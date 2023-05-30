Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
10X? Kaufchance!? Spekulation auf große Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 08:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2023

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company")

Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 14 September 2022(the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence today and will run until publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023.

Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.

Enquiries:

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Georgie Hazell Kivell, Marketing and IR

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

georgie@augmentum.vc

Quill PR

Press and Media

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

press@augmentum.vc

Peel Hunt

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3709 8733


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.