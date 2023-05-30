Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

30 May 2023

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company")

Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 14 September 2022(the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence today and will run until publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023.

Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.

