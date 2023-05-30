DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 May 2023 it purchased a total of 53,257 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin Number of ordinary shares purchased 53,257 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0460 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0380 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0440

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,811,881 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,875 1.0400 XDUB 10:30:01 00027751365TRDU1 1,411 1.0380 XDUB 10:36:46 00027751372TRDU1 1,226 1.0380 XDUB 10:45:58 00027751380TRDU1 1,200 1.0380 XDUB 10:53:48 00027751415TRDU1 287 1.0380 XDUB 11:01:46 00027751420TRDU1 154 1.0380 XDUB 11:01:46 00027751421TRDU1 3,750 1.0380 XDUB 11:23:16 00027751444TRDU1 423 1.0460 XDUB 12:35:27 00027751492TRDU1 788 1.0460 XDUB 12:35:27 00027751491TRDU1 365 1.0460 XDUB 12:35:37 00027751493TRDU1 788 1.0460 XDUB 12:35:38 00027751494TRDU1 452 1.0460 XDUB 13:25:15 00027751509TRDU1 1,328 1.0460 XDUB 13:25:15 00027751508TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 13:25:16 00027751510TRDU1 1,157 1.0460 XDUB 13:28:51 00027751514TRDU1 1,206 1.0460 XDUB 13:30:15 00027751515TRDU1 1,177 1.0460 XDUB 13:45:52 00027751516TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 13:45:53 00027751517TRDU1 1,274 1.0460 XDUB 14:05:20 00027751529TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 14:05:21 00027751530TRDU1 820 1.0460 XDUB 14:22:19 00027751550TRDU1 1,215 1.0460 XDUB 14:29:52 00027751551TRDU1 543 1.0460 XDUB 14:29:52 00027751552TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 14:29:53 00027751553TRDU1 157 1.0460 XDUB 14:30:00 00027751554TRDU1 466 1.0460 XDUB 14:31:51 00027751558TRDU1 152 1.0460 XDUB 14:31:51 00027751557TRDU1 211 1.0460 XDUB 14:31:51 00027751556TRDU1 484 1.0460 XDUB 14:31:51 00027751555TRDU1 114 1.0460 XDUB 14:31:58 00027751559TRDU1 902 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:21 00027751563TRDU1 104 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:21 00027751562TRDU1 902 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:21 00027751561TRDU1 543 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:21 00027751560TRDU1 213 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:22 00027751564TRDU1 223 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:33 00027751566TRDU1 1,336 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:33 00027751565TRDU1 1,190 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:44 00027751568TRDU1 136 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:44 00027751567TRDU1 5 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:45 00027751570TRDU1 190 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:45 00027751569TRDU1 1,326 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:48 00027751572TRDU1 223 1.0460 XDUB 14:32:48 00027751571TRDU1 6,095 1.0460 XDUB 14:33:39 00027751573TRDU1 1,359 1.0460 XDUB 14:33:55 00027751574TRDU1 1,382 1.0460 XDUB 15:05:38 00027751588TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 15:05:39 00027751589TRDU1 1,339 1.0460 XDUB 15:10:26 00027751590TRDU1 46 1.0460 XDUB 15:14:31 00027751592TRDU1 1,414 1.0460 XDUB 15:14:31 00027751591TRDU1 1,192 1.0460 XDUB 15:24:44 00027751593TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 15:24:45 00027751594TRDU1 709 1.0460 XDUB 15:28:27 00027751595TRDU1 985 1.0460 XDUB 15:42:30 00027751601TRDU1 1,251 1.0460 XDUB 15:58:13 00027751604TRDU1 90 1.0460 XDUB 15:58:14 00027751605TRDU1 302 1.0460 XDUB 15:58:39 00027751606TRDU1 17 1.0460 XDUB 15:58:54 00027751607TRDU1 1,162 1.0460 XDUB 16:07:06 00027751629TRDU1 58 1.0460 XDUB 16:07:06 00027751628TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 247097 EQS News ID: 1644237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)