Dienstag, 30.05.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
30.05.23
08:03 Uhr
1,028 Euro
-0,006
-0,58 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
30.05.2023 | 08:31
96 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 May 2023 it purchased a total of 53,257 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           53,257 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         1.0460 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         1.0380 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0440

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,811,881 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,875      1.0400        XDUB     10:30:01      00027751365TRDU1 
1,411      1.0380        XDUB     10:36:46      00027751372TRDU1 
1,226      1.0380        XDUB     10:45:58      00027751380TRDU1 
1,200      1.0380        XDUB     10:53:48      00027751415TRDU1 
287       1.0380        XDUB     11:01:46      00027751420TRDU1 
154       1.0380        XDUB     11:01:46      00027751421TRDU1 
3,750      1.0380        XDUB     11:23:16      00027751444TRDU1 
423       1.0460        XDUB     12:35:27      00027751492TRDU1 
788       1.0460        XDUB     12:35:27      00027751491TRDU1 
365       1.0460        XDUB     12:35:37      00027751493TRDU1 
788       1.0460        XDUB     12:35:38      00027751494TRDU1 
452       1.0460        XDUB     13:25:15      00027751509TRDU1 
1,328      1.0460        XDUB     13:25:15      00027751508TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     13:25:16      00027751510TRDU1 
1,157      1.0460        XDUB     13:28:51      00027751514TRDU1 
1,206      1.0460        XDUB     13:30:15      00027751515TRDU1 
1,177      1.0460        XDUB     13:45:52      00027751516TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     13:45:53      00027751517TRDU1 
1,274      1.0460        XDUB     14:05:20      00027751529TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     14:05:21      00027751530TRDU1 
820       1.0460        XDUB     14:22:19      00027751550TRDU1 
1,215      1.0460        XDUB     14:29:52      00027751551TRDU1 
543       1.0460        XDUB     14:29:52      00027751552TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     14:29:53      00027751553TRDU1 
157       1.0460        XDUB     14:30:00      00027751554TRDU1 
466       1.0460        XDUB     14:31:51      00027751558TRDU1 
152       1.0460        XDUB     14:31:51      00027751557TRDU1 
211       1.0460        XDUB     14:31:51      00027751556TRDU1 
484       1.0460        XDUB     14:31:51      00027751555TRDU1 
114       1.0460        XDUB     14:31:58      00027751559TRDU1 
902       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:21      00027751563TRDU1 
104       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:21      00027751562TRDU1 
902       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:21      00027751561TRDU1 
543       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:21      00027751560TRDU1 
213       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:22      00027751564TRDU1 
223       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:33      00027751566TRDU1 
1,336      1.0460        XDUB     14:32:33      00027751565TRDU1 
1,190      1.0460        XDUB     14:32:44      00027751568TRDU1 
136       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:44      00027751567TRDU1 
5        1.0460        XDUB     14:32:45      00027751570TRDU1 
190       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:45      00027751569TRDU1 
1,326      1.0460        XDUB     14:32:48      00027751572TRDU1 
223       1.0460        XDUB     14:32:48      00027751571TRDU1 
6,095      1.0460        XDUB     14:33:39      00027751573TRDU1 
1,359      1.0460        XDUB     14:33:55      00027751574TRDU1 
1,382      1.0460        XDUB     15:05:38      00027751588TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     15:05:39      00027751589TRDU1 
1,339      1.0460        XDUB     15:10:26      00027751590TRDU1 
46        1.0460        XDUB     15:14:31      00027751592TRDU1 
1,414      1.0460        XDUB     15:14:31      00027751591TRDU1 
1,192      1.0460        XDUB     15:24:44      00027751593TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     15:24:45      00027751594TRDU1 
709       1.0460        XDUB     15:28:27      00027751595TRDU1 
985       1.0460        XDUB     15:42:30      00027751601TRDU1 
1,251      1.0460        XDUB     15:58:13      00027751604TRDU1 
90        1.0460        XDUB     15:58:14      00027751605TRDU1 
302       1.0460        XDUB     15:58:39      00027751606TRDU1 
17        1.0460        XDUB     15:58:54      00027751607TRDU1 
1,162      1.0460        XDUB     16:07:06      00027751629TRDU1 
58        1.0460        XDUB     16:07:06      00027751628TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  247097 
EQS News ID:  1644237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
