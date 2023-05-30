Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
[30.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
210,534,290.17
8.6858
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
883,670.50
87.6657
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,451,049.03
101.235
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,937,283.28
107.8089
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
65,339.00
GBP
0
6,899,062.66
105.5887
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
82,431.00
EUR
0
8,473,981.10
102.8009
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,188,419.50
97.309
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,419,718.26
9.0652
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,453,554.16
10.0827
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,376,480.22
9.9673