PR Newswire
30.05.2023 | 09:00
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

[30.05.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BN4GXL63

24,239,000.00

EUR

0

210,534,290.17

8.6858

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

883,670.50

87.6657

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

478,600.00

EUR

0

48,451,049.03

101.235

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

12,937,283.28

107.8089

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BN0T9H70

65,339.00

GBP

0

6,899,062.66

105.5887

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BKX90X67

82,431.00

EUR

0

8,473,981.10

102.8009

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE00BKX90W50

53,319.00

CHF

0

5,188,419.50

97.309

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE000V6NHO66

6,885,618.00

USD

0

62,419,718.26

9.0652

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE000L1I4R94

3,020,380.00

USD

0

30,453,554.16

10.0827

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.05.23

IE000LJG9WK1

639,740.00

GBP

0

6,376,480.22

9.9673


