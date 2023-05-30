Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Smart Aliens (SAS) on May 31, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SAS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on May 31, 2023.

SmartAliens represents a revolutionary movement within the impending OpenSource gaming platform, set to disrupt both the Blockchain and Gaming industries. SmartAliens is an Open Source game that centers around humorous SmartNFT Aliens residing in the Andromeda galaxy. Built on Arbitrum, its objective is to contribute to a happier world. Its native token, SAS, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 31, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Smart Aliens

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Smart Aliens (SAS), an Open Source game featuring humorous SmartNFT Aliens residing together in the Andromeda galaxy. Built on Arbitrum and planning to connect to various chains in the future, its objective is to bring more joy to people, allowing the average player to implement nearly all their whimsical ideas in the game using the Daoverse system and Unreal Engine.

SmartNFT represents a new generation of NFTs that develops its own character as you play the game. Almost every action you take leads your SmartNFT to learn and evolve its code, thanks to the artificial intelligence system embedded within the game.

Daoverse is a decentralized platform equipped with a voting system that encourages the integration of player ideas into the game and incentivizes them with our $SAS token for their contribution to the development. All incentives are funded by either the community or the project's core team and will be vested for a period to be announced (TBA). Following this period, they will be unlocked to ensure the overall stability of the ecosystem.

About SAS Token

SAS is a holder incentivized token running on Arbitrum which will also be used as a tool in Daoverse system to build Open Source Ecosystem using artificial intelligence solutions to bring SmartNFTs to life.

Based on ERC-20, SAS has a total supply of 777 million (i.e. 777,000,000) tokens. The allocation of tokens is as follows: 30% is reserved for a fair launch, 21% is designated for Dex liquidity, 15% is set aside for CEX listings, 8% goes towards Devtoearn, another 8% is dedicated to staking, 8% is allocated for game funding, 5% is reserved for marketing efforts, and the final 5% is for the team. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 31, 2023, investors who are interested in SAS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

