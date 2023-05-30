Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Backlog of orders at $15.8 billion ; Revenues of $1.39 billion ;

Non-GAAP net income of $76 million ; GAAP net income of $62 million ;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.70 ; GAAP net EPS of $1.40

HAIFA, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 3 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"The financial results in the first quarter reflect the demand for our portfolio of technologically advanced and relevant solutions that resulted in a record order backlog of $15.8 Billion, an increase of 16% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

We continue to invest in our people, new and legacy facilities, and R&D to deliver the order backlog and realize the significant potential created by the growth in defense budgets around the world.

I am confident that the sustained demand for our solutions and our operational improvement activities will support the successful implementation of Elbit Systems' long term strategy."

First quarter 2023 results:

Revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $1,393 .5 million, as compared to $1,352 .8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Aerospace revenues decreased by 10%, to $420.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $465.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower airborne precision guided munition sales partially offset by growth of Training & Simulation sales.

C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 19%, to $175 .7 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $148 .0 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to growth in Command & Control systems sales.

ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 17%, to $294.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $251.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to Electronic Warfare systems sales.

Land revenues increased by 8%, to $301.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $279.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to armored vehicle upgrade sales.

Elbit Systems of America's revenues were $345 .3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $343.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 11.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $368 .5 million (26.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $333 .3 million (24.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $361 .5 million (25.9% of revenues), as compared to $326 .9 million (24.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. The GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 included expenses of approximately $20 million related to the effect of the significant increase in the Company's share price on employees' stock price linked compensation plans.

Research and development expenses, net were $110 .3 million (7.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $100 .7 million (7.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $80 .2 million (5.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $87 .0 million (6.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses, net were $77 .1 million (5.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $84 .3 million (6.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $105.1 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $65.8 million (4.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2023 was $93.9 million (6.7% of revenues), as compared to $58.6 million (4.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP and Non-GAAP(*) operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was reduced by expenses of approximately $35 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Financial expenses, net were $24 .2 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to financial income of $1 .1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The financial expenses in 2023 were higher as a result of the increase in interest rates. The financial income in the first quarter of 2022 included gains from changes in fair value of financial assets and exchange rate differences.

Taxes on income were $8 .7 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $8 .0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 was $75 .6 million (5.4% of revenues), as compared to $54 .3 million (4.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 was $62 .1 million (4.5% of revenues), as compared to $52 .8 million (3.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022. Net income in the first quarter of 2022 was reduced by net expenses of approximately $32 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.70 for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.22 for the first quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 were $1.40, as compared to $1.19 in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted net earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022, were reduced by $0.72 as a result of the expenses related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

The Company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2023 totaled $15 .8 billion. Approximately 75% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 54% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

Cash flows used in operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $73.0 million, as compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $35 .5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The cash flows in the first quarter of 2023 was affected by the increase in inventories and trade receivables, offset by increased customer advances and trade payables.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, Covid-19 related expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Three months

ended March

31, 2023

Three months

ended March

31, 2022

Year ended

December

31, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 361.5

$ 326.9

$ 1,373.3 Adjustments :









Amortization of purchased intangible assets (*) 7.0

6.4

31.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 368.5

$ 333.3

$ 1,405.0 Percent of revenues 26.4 %

24.6 %

25.5 %











GAAP operating income $ 93.9

$ 58.6

$ 367.5 Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets (*) 11.2

10.9

49.2 Capital gain -

(3.7)

(31.5) Non-recurring grant -

-

(28.6) Non-GAAP operating income $ 105.1

$ 65.8

$ 356.6 Percent of revenues 7.5 %

4.9 %

6.5 %











GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 62.1

$ 52.8

$ 275.4 Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets (*) 11.2

10.9

49.2 Capital gain -

(3.7)

(20.5) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value method -

-

10.2 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 3.7

(4.8)

(10.5) Non-recurring grant -

-

(28.6) Tax effect and other tax items, net (1.4)

(0.9)

(6.3) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 75.6

$ 54.3

$ 268.9 Percent of revenues 5.4 %

4.0 %

4.9 %











GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.40

$ 1.19

$ 6.18 Adjustments, net 0.30

0.03

(0.15) Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.70

$ 1.22

$ 6.03

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired

companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Recent Events:

On April 3, 2023 , the Company announced that it was awarded a contract to supply, among others, precision munitions, radio and defense electronics systems as well as maintenance services to a European country, with a cumulative value of approximately $280 million . The contract will be performed over a period of three years.

On April 18, 2023 , the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $102 million to supply artillery systems to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a period of eight years.

On April 18, 2023 , the Company announced that it was awarded a follow-on contract worth approximately $100 million to convert commercial aircraft into Intelligence and Electronic Warfare (EW) aircraft for an international customer. The contract will be performed over a period of three years.

On April 27, 2023 , the Company announced that it signed a follow-on contract worth approximately $100 million to provide aerial firefighting services to the Israeli Ministry of National Security. The contract will be carried out over a period of eight years.

On May 9, 2023 , the Company announced that its UK subsidiary Elbit Systems UK was awarded a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence worth approximately $71 million to supply, maintain and operate the Ground Manoeuvre Synthetic Trainer systems (GMST) for the Boxer armoured vehicles and Challenger 3 tanks under the British Army's Project Vulcan. The contract will be delivered over a three-year period with an additional nine year period that will include operation and maintenance services at UK facilities.

On May 18, 2023 , the Company announced that as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Netherlands Ministry of Defense, it was awarded a contract worth $305 million to supply Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket systems to the Royal Netherlands Army. The contract will be performed over a period of five years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is June 26, 2023 . The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2023, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollar)



As of

March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2022 (Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,473

$ 211,108 Short-term bank deposits 2,061

1,040 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,728,697

2,574,605 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 314,934

298,698 Inventories, net 2,171,691

1,946,326 Total current assets 5,368,856

5,031,777







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 160,795

159,604 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 322,239

374,054 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 93,363

112,525 Deferred income taxes, net 23,329

20,025 Severance pay fund 214,192

227,786 Total 813,918

893,994







Operating lease right of use assets 396,157

405,446 Property, plant and equipment, net 971,158

949,207 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,914,660

1,935,227 Total assets $ 9,464,749

$ 9,215,651







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 226,623

$ 115,076 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 75,305

76,555 Operating lease liabilities 66,199

69,322 Trade payables 1,126,603

1,067,818 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,236,072

1,171,357 Contract liabilities 1,831,397

1,777,161 Total current liabilities 4,562,199

4,277,289







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 228,228

264,541 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 407,200

415,537 Employee benefit liabilities 595,310

618,088 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 58,310

72,965 Contract liabilities 227,870

217,075 Operating lease liabilities 329,353

344,585 Other long-term liabilities 274,936

247,896 Total long-term liabilities 2,121,207

2,180,687







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,778,737

2,755,221 Non-controlling interests 2,606

2,454 Total equity 2,781,343

2,757,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,464,749

$ 9,215,651

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Three months

ended March

31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Three months

ended March

31, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2022

(Audited) Revenues $ 1,393,488

$ 1,352,806

$ 5,511,549 Cost of revenues 1,031,972

1,025,861

4,138,266 Gross profit 361,516

326,945

1,373,283











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 110,318

100,679

435,650 Marketing and selling, net 80,160

86,975

326,020 General and administrative, net 77,140

84,324

313,047 Other operating income, net -

(3,651)

(68,918) Total operating expenses 267,618

268,327

1,005,799 Operating income 93,898

58,618

367,484











Financial income (expenses), net (24,212)

1,081

(51,364) Other expense, net (1,846)

(1,827)

(23,562) Income before income taxes 67,840

57,872

292,558 Taxes on income (8,695)

(7,969)

(24,131) Income after taxes on income 59,145

49,903

268,427











Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships 3,028

3,045

7,042











Net income $ 62,173

$ 52,948

$ 275,469











Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (104)

(184)

(21) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 62,069

$ 52,764

$ 275,448











Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:









Basic net earnings per share $ 1.40

$ 1.19

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.40

$ 1.19

$ 6.18











Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:









Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,345

44,286

44,322 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,459

44,524

44,581

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Three months

ended March

31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Three months

ended March

31, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2022

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 62,173

$ 52,948

$ 275,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 41,058

39,371

161,290 Stock-based compensation 3,416

2,341

10,463 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 153

205

773 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 659

(821)

(2,219) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (189)

(45)

(18,995) Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method -

(3,383)

(7,360) Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend received (*) 597

(1,249)

11,368 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (101,647)

9,615

97,151 Increase in inventories, net (225,366)

(80,764)

(305,058) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 91,704

(21,135)

(123,289) Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (10,615)

(7,738)

(51,689) Increase in contract liabilities 65,032

46,125

192,164 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (73,025)

35,470

240,068 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (36,812)

(44,983)

(205,110) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash consumed -

-

(12,430) Deferred payment on acquisition -

-

(50,749) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (1,200)

(268)

(4,466) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 359

950

24,882 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and business operation -

11,651

93,138 Proceeds (investment) in short-term deposits, net (1,000)

(21)

2,567 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 30

59

186 Net cash used in investing activities (38,623)

(32,612)

(151,982) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 1

11

24 Repayment of long-term loans (37,366)

(618)

(122,353) Proceeds from long-term bank loans -

38,776

39,547 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes -

-

(65,379) Dividends paid (22,171)

(20,338)

(86,813) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 111,549

(3,811)

99,003 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 52,013

14,020

(135,971) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (59,635)

16,878

(47,885) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 211,108

$ 258,993

$ 258,993 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 151,473

$ 275,871

$ 211,108











(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 3,625

$ 1,796

$ 18,409

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars)

Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:

Three months

ended March

31, 2023

%

Three months

ended March

31, 2022

%

Year Ended

December

31, 2022

% Israel $ 255.4

18.3

$ 285.6

21.1

$ 1,071.9

19.4 North America 352.3

25.3

362.4

26.8

1,489.7

27.0 Europe 368.7

26.5

254.6

18.8

1,243.6

22.6 Asia-Pacific 338.6

24.3

402.4

29.7

1,405.5

25.5 Latin America 30.2

2.2

13.2

1.0

119.9

2.2 Other countries 48.3

3.4

34.6

2.6

180.9

3.3 Total revenue $ 1,393.5

100.0

$ 1,352.8

100.0

$ 5,511.5

100.0



Consolidated revenues by segments:

Three months

ended March

31, 2023

Three months

ended March

31, 2022

Year Ended

December

31, 2022 Aerospace





















External customers $ 362.2

$ 406.0

$ 1,471.1 Intersegment revenue 58.6

59.0

262.1 Total 420.8

465.0

1,733.2 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 161.9

135.3

631.3 Intersegment revenue 13.8

12.7

47.1 Total 175.7

148.0

678.4 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 249.2

216.3

882.2 Intersegment revenue 45.5

35.2

163.4 Total 294.7

251.5

1,045.6 Land

















External customers 278.6

252.6

1,075.8 Intersegment revenue 22.8

26.8

92.7 Total 301.4

279.4

1,168.5 ESA

















External customers 341.6

342.6

1,451.1 Intersegment revenue 3.7

1.3

5.6 Total 345.3

343.9

1,456.7 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers and intersegment) for reportable segments 1,537.9

1,487.8

6,082.4 Less - Intersegment revenue (144.4)

(135.0)

(570.9) Total revenues $ 1,393.5

$ 1,352.8

$ 5,511.5

