Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango releases Q1 2023 financial statements and awards share options and RSUs

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM / TSX-V:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango"), is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the 3-month period ending 31 March 2023. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (https://mkango.ca/investors/financials/).



Furthermore, the Company announces that, subject to regulatory approval, Mkango has granted 3,350,000 stock options over 3,350,000 common shares of the Company ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's existing Option Plans.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.2025 CDN per common share, being the same price at the equity placing announced on 13 February 2023. The options will vest over the next two years and are valid for a period of ten years from the date of the grant. Furthermore, certain options will, subject to certain exceptions, only vest if the Company has finalized the Mining Development Agreement ("MDA") in Malawi and secured the mining license for the Songwe Hill rare earths project.

1,775,000 of these Options are granted to the following directors and officers in accordance with the Company's stock Option Plans.

Details of the Options being issued to Directors and PDMRs are set out below:

Name of director/officer Proposed New Options Total Options held Special Vesting Conditions Derek Linfield

Chairman 250,000 3,410,000 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License Alexander Lemon

President 287,500 6,547,500 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer 287,500 6,547,500 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License Shaun Treacy

Non-Executive Director 175,000 1,370,000 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License Susan Muir

Non-Executive Director 175,000 1,370,000 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License Philipa Varris

Non-Executive Director



400,000 400,000 No special vesting conditions Robert Sewell

Chief Financial Officer 375,000 725,000 Finalised MDA and secured Mining License

The Company has also issued 575,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSU") to Will Dawes and Alexander Lemon (287,500 Restricted Share Units each). Each RSU is exchangeable, on vesting, for 1 common share of the Company. In addition to the normal vesting condition contained in the RSU Plan, these RSUs will not vest, until the MDA is finalised and the Mining License is secured.

Following this grant of Options and RSUs, the total number of ordinary shares under option is 24,125,000, representing 9.9 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Mkango

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector. Mkango is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Mkango is developing its Songwe Hill rare earths project ("Songwe Hill") in Malawi with a Feasibility Study completed in July 2022 and an Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment approved by the Government of Malawi in January 2023. Malawi is known as "The Warm Heart of Africa", a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway.

In parallel, Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland (the "Pulawy Separation Plant"). The Pulawy Separation Plant will process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe Hill.

Through its ownership of Maginito (www.maginito.com), Mkango is also developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet, and separation technologies.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile exploration project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM