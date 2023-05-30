Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Froggies (FRGST) on May 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FRGST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on May 30, 2023.





FRGST Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Froggies token is a deflationary meme token that initially launched in Nov 2021, and has migrated to a new CERTIK audited contract, FRGST, in May 2023 on BSC. Its native token, FRGST, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 30, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Froggies

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Froggies (FRGST), a deflationary meme token that initially launched in Nov 2021, and has migrated to a new CERTIK audited contract, FRGST, in May 2023 on BSC. Its main objective is to provide a meme token to the financial crypto system that provides direct utility and usability, such as direct purchases.

Its motto 'the the moon and never back' stands for a stable price increase of the token through stable and trustable holders, and by providing sufficient liquidity so that holders can launch to the moon and will never have to come back.

The team consists of people from multiple origins, but the core team is entirely based in Europe. Throughout the life cycle of Froggies Token none of the core team members has made a profit on Froggies, all obtained funds were and will be directly reinvested into the project to be able to achieve the goals and secure the visions for FRGST.

About FRGST Token

Based on BEP-20, FRGST has a total supply of 100 trillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000) tokens. By burning 40% of the initial supply, the team has secured a head start on reducing the number of tokens available in the ecosystem. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 30, 2023, investors who are interested in FRGST can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

