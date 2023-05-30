Magnus Jarlegren named the next President of Autoliv Europe

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has appointed Magnus Jarlegren, currently Executive Vice President, Operations, as the next President Autoliv Europe effective June 1, 2023. Magnus Jarlegren succeeds Frithjof Oldorff who will leave Autoliv to pursue new opportunities.

Magnus Jarlegren brings extensive experience from leading development and change management in global operations and driving operational excellence, leading the step change of the Autoliv Production System and plant improvement.

"I thank Frithjof for his contributions over the past four years and wish him well. Magnus's operational excellence experience will be valuable in driving Autoliv Europe forward in a challenging market environment," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Magnus Jarlegren's direct report, Staffan Olsson, Vice President Seatbelt, will serve as the acting Head of Operations.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2022, our products saved close to 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our close to 70,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2022 amounted to US $ 8.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3776578/2091138.pdf Magnus Jarlegren named the next President of Autoliv Europe

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magnus-jarlegren-named-the-next-president-of-autoliv-europe-301836964.html