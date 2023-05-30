

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L), a British bullion minor, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante is resigning with a view to joining another company in London. The resignation is effective August 26.



Subsequently, the miner has appointed its current Chief Operating Officer, Eduardo Landin, as new CEO.



The company's present Director of Technical Services, Rodrigo Nunes, will be the new chief operating officer.



Bustamante will continue to serve on the Board as a Non-Executive Director, representing Hochschild's largest shareholder, Pelham Investment Corporation, which is controlled by Eduardo Hochschild.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its 2023 production guidance that it previously provided on May 10.



For 2023, the miner still expects to report production of 301,000-314,000 gold equivalent ounces and 25 million-26 million silver equivalent ounces.



