Deurne, 30 May 2023 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS) has signed a framework agreement to provide Oechies Elektrotechniek with maritime battery packs for inland shipping for one year. Initially, the deal involves the delivery of 36 battery packs for the WEVA Antonie 1, the first-ever new-build hydrogen-powered inland vessel. In total, the agreement includes over 10 megawatts of battery capacity.For the delivery of maritime batteries, Ebusco builds on years of experience in large-scale battery and battery management systems (BMS). The first delivery of 36 battery packs and 6 BMS systems accounts for a total capacity of 1,089 kWh, enabling the full substitution of a large diesel generator.The Ebusco Maritime Batteries have obtained maritime certification and are tested for strict requirements, including water tightness and fire safety. Thanks to the usage of LFP technology, the maritime batteries are not only an extremely safe choice but also boast high power density and stability.Proven battery technology for the first-ever new-build hydrogen shipOechies Elektrotechniek will use the first delivery of Ebusco Maritime Batteries to power the first-ever new-build hydrogen-powered barge. Dutch shipbuilder Concordia Damen will build the WEVA Antonie 1 on assignment from Lenten shipping, the vessel will have a length of 135 metres. With a carrying capacity of 3,700 tons, the barge will eventually be used to transport salt between Delfzijl and the port of Rotterdam. The WEVA 1 Antonie will sail for Nobian Industrial Chemicals B.V.Johan van der Sluis, director at Oechies Elektrotechniek, responds: "The completion of the first-ever new-build hydrogen-powered barge is an important step to make the sector more sustainable. We are excited to partner with other pioneers in the energy transition for the realization of this project. Thanks to Ebusco's longstanding experience in the transition to zero emission buses, we can rely on an experienced and smart partner in the field of battery technology."Towards clean inland shippingThe order is in line with the recent agreement by the Council and the European Parliament to use renewable and low-carbon fuels to reduce the carbon footprint of the maritime industry. Offering maritime battery systems is thus a logical step in Ebusco's mission to contribute to a better environment by enabling transport ecosystems.Peter Bijvelds, CEO at Ebusco, adds: "Over the past decade, we have gained extensive experience in the application of batteries amongst heavy energy users. By extending our expertise in battery technology to other industries, we can make an even greater impact on our journey towards zero emission transport. We are therefore proud to join forces with Oechies Elektrotechniek on our way to clean inland shipping."www.ebusco.comRob StevensMarketing & CommunicationsTel: +31 88 110 02 23pr@ebusco.comFor press images: www.ebusco.com/press/About EbuscoEbusco is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an innovative frontrunner in the development of electric buses, its mission is to contribute to a better living environment by driving the transition to zero emission public transportation.Ebusco's buses currently operate in multiple countries in Europe, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich. Ebusco was founded in 2012 and had a workforce of 607 full-time employees as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Deurne, the Netherlands and has, next to its production facilities in Deurne, a third-party facility in China. Since 22 October 2021 Ebusco is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.For more information: www.ebusco.com