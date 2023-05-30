DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 401.859

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37309

CODE: GCLM LN

ISIN: LU1602144492

