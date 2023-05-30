DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.056

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178207

CODE: PAXJ LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

