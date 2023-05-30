DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7787
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8144823
CODE: CECL LN
ISIN: LU1900066462
