DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.6905

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30171531

CODE: CLWD LN

ISIN: LU2056739464

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056739464 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLWD LN Sequence No.: 247236 EQS News ID: 1644613 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)