DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5751
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6573551
CODE: CNEU LN
ISIN: LU2343997487
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 247264 EQS News ID: 1644669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
