CEO of Green Gen Technologies® Named Most Innovative CEO in Sustainable Packaging by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James de Roany has been awarded the title of "Most Innovative CEO in the Sustainable Packaging Industry" in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2023 CEO Awards.

The Awards aim to identify and honour the most respected C-level executives across the globe, across a range of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do. Instead, the spotlight is on the individuals who make the corporations tick - namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

James de Roany built his career managing vineyards. Having spent many years in the industry and travelling the world, he began to think about what could be done differently to lessen the impact on the environment. Following COP21, he set about researching alternative materials to glass and plastics, and after years of R&D the Green Gen Bottle® was born. Formed from a special composite based on plant fibres and bio-sourced resin, it presented an entirely new way to package and transport liquids.

Having produced the first bottle using long fibre flax, James de Roany and his team began to explore other options, releasing the Green Gen Bottle® to rave reviews and securing their first customer, cognac house A. de Fussigny in early 2023.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, James de Roany explained, "I've sent many bottles to places all around the world. Today, we have to think differently. After the amphora, the cask and the bottle, it's time to find alternative packaging solutions. Our ambition is to shake up the design of a type of packaging that's existed for several centuries."

To find out more and follow the next chapters of this ground-breaking company's story, visit the website here: https://en.greengentechnologies.com/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

www.bwmonline.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceo-of-green-gen-technologies-named-most-innovative-ceo-in-sustainable-packaging-by-business-worldwide-magazine-301835912.html