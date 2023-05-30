DJ Tulipart.com Launches A Collection of Tulip NFTs Minted Daily over 7 Years

Chainwire Tulipart.com Launches A Collection of Tulip NFTs Minted Daily over 7 Years 30-May-2023 / 09:29 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zug, Switzerland, May 24th, 2023, Chainwire Tulipart.com is a collection of 10,000 unique tulip NFTs. Over a period of 7 years, 4 Tulip NFTs will be minted every day until the goal of 10,000 is reached. Each Tulip NFT consists of six different components, which range from common to exclusive, making them more or less rare.

New Tulip NFTs aren't available for direct purchase; they are solely distributed to USDLAND token holders via a lottery system. Participation involves holding and staking USDLAND tokens. Staking a higher amount of USDLAND tokens elevates the chances of acquiring a Tulip NFT each day.

USDLAND tokens may be procured at no cost via the ongoing airdrop at Tulipart.com. Any Ethereum address holder can verify their participation eligibility. Ineligibility for the airdrop doesn't impede the opportunity to procure USDLAND on Uniswap, effectively enhancing the probability of winning a Tulip NFT. About Tulipart

Tulipart.com is a cutting-edge platform fostering the innovation and creativity within the cryptocurrency and NFT landscapes. Based in Zug, Switzerland, a global hub for blockchain technology, Tulipart.com is the epicenter of a unique collection of 10,000 one-of-a-kind tulip NFTs, set to be minted over a period of seven years.

Those interested can visit Tulipart.com to claim their USDLAND tokens, stake them, and win a Tulip NFT. Tulipart website | Airdrop page | Opensea | Discord | Telegram | Tulipart logo Contact Marketing Giorgio Minguzzi Tulip Art AG giorgio.m@airdrop.com +393472620489

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1644781 30-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a07ca40a0dd42f95228794abe5b04eb2

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)