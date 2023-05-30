Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2023 | 11:10
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 31 May 2023. 



BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0061026549             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S       
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 32,755,000 shares (DKK 3,275,500,000)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,941,261 shares (DKK 294,126,100)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  29,813,739 shares (DKK 2,981,373,900)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 100               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIAEJD                
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     156566                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.