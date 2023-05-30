Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2023. BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061026549 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 32,755,000 shares (DKK 3,275,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,941,261 shares (DKK 294,126,100) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 29,813,739 shares (DKK 2,981,373,900) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BIAEJD ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156566 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66