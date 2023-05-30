Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2023. BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061797461 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: BI Boligejendomme A/S ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,000,107 shares (DKK 100,010,700) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,548,038 shares (DKK 154,803,800) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 8,452,069 shares (DKK 845,206,900) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIABED ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260035 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66