

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands weakened for the second straight month in May to the lowest level in more than two years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer sentiment index dropped to 2.1 in May from 3.0 in April. Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2021, when it was 0.1.



Entrepreneurs were particularly less positive about the order book. A less positive outlook was also expressed for the next three months' production.



There was a more negative assessment of finished product stocks.



In May, producer confidence declined in most industrial sectors. Entrepreneurs in the wood and building materials industry were the most negative.



Producers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most optimistic, as in previous months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken