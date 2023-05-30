Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
WKN: A0YJW7 | ISIN: DK0060257814 | Ticker-Symbol: 22Z
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 31 May 2023
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814               
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma              
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    58,582,005 shares (DKK 58,582,005 shares)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           23,491 shares (DKK 23,491)        
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     58,605,496 shares (DKK 58,605,496)    
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: ·     DKK 127.00 - 15,091 shares   
               ·     DKK 224.40 - 8,400 shares   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
