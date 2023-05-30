

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks started the week on a cautious note as investors waited for the passage of the U.S. debt ceiling deal before June 5.



Hawkish Fed expectations and concerns around China's economic recovery also kept investors nervous.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points, or 0.20 percent, at 7,612 as trading resumed after a holiday weekend.



Bunzl, the specialist international distribution and services Group, fell about 1 percent after it agreed to acquire a safety business in Brazil and Spain.



Energy services group Hunting Plc jumped 17 percent after increasing its earnings guidance and securing a $91 million contract.



Unilever fell 1.5 percent. The consumer goods giant announced that its Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave by the end of May 2024.



