Spectrum Equity Ranks as #3 Top Growth Equity Performer

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Spectrum Equity is the #3 top-performing growth equity firm on the 2023 HEC Paris-DowJones Growth Capital Performance Ranking of Growth Capital Funds. The ranking highlights the best-performing growth equity firms globally across funds raised between 2009 to 2018.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top 2% of all firms evaluated," said Chris Mitchell, Managing Director of Spectrum Equity. "Our placement is a testament to the Spectrum team's dedication to working closely with our portfolio companies to unlock their full growth potential. We're also incredibly grateful for our investors' unwavering support. Their confidence in our strategy allows us to continue to do what we've done best for nearly 30 years - identify attractive, dynamic businesses, help them scale to become category leaders, and create enduring value for investors, customers, and employees."

For 14 years, HEC has analyzed the performance of buyout-focused private equity funds producing a highly respected annual ranking of top-performing funds. Due to the growing importance of the growth equity asset class, HEC has quantitatively analyzed performance data from 208 growth capital firms across 390 funds raised over a decade period to produce the inaugural ranking of the top 20 global growth equity firms. The analysis is led by Professor Oliver Gottschalg, who has developed a methodology that aggregates performance across vintage years and considers relative and absolute net fund returns.

Disclaimer: Recognition presented herein is from third parties that are not affiliated with Spectrum Equity, and these third parties independently assess firms' submitted performance based on multiple criteria. Spectrum Equity did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or distributing this ranking. Past performance and such ranking are not a guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that other rankings would reach the same conclusions. An award may not be representative of a particular investor's return.

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. Since 1994, the firm has partnered with proven entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading internet-enabled software and data services companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Bats Global Markets, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Grubhub, Lucid Software, Lynda.com, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit www.spectrumequity.com.

