2023 Total Economic Impact Study Discovers a 312% ROI and Total benefits of $2.4 million with PractiTest

REHOVOT, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SaaS test management platform company PractiTest is announcing the publication of The Total Economic Impact Of PractiTest | Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By PractiTest, May 2023.





PractiTest commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying PractiTest. The study found a 312% ROI with PractiTest, with one customer experiencing $2.4 million in benefits due to increased visibility and improved testing efficiencies.

Commenting on the study's publication, PractiTest CEO Yaniv Iny said, "Our customers span the breadth of industries from Retail to Finance, from Healthcare to Technology, from Government to Education and more. They need to have confidence in the solutions which have been implemented into their business operations."

Iny continued, "By utilizing PractiTest's end-to-end test management platform, they can ensure faster delivery of high quality software. The Forrester study's findings make it clear that improved testing efficiencies, standardized testing processes, and real-time project visibility can result in a high ROI with PractiTest."

The company's Co-Founder and Chief Solution Architect Joel Montvelisky added, "I'm incredibly proud of these findings, which are a result of the dedication of our team and the close partnerships we've developed with our customers. Our commitment to delivering continuous value and ensuring our technology exceeds customer expectations is only matched by their trust and support."

Additionally, the Forrester study* found:

20% improved efficiency of managing manual tests

15% improved efficiency of orchestrating automated testing in year 1

Net present value of $1.8 million over three years

*Study results are for interviewed customer's organization.

To view the Forrester study, visit the PractiTest website here: https://www.practitest.com/2023-forrester-tei-report

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization. With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views. Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

