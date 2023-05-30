DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 536.8081

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 408603

CODE: CU2U LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

