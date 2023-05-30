DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWEU LN) Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 394.9933

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27310

CODE: CWEU LN

ISIN: LU1681046188

