



Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2023 are summarized below.1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in April 2023 increased 141.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2023]CX-5:33,557 units(up 123.3% year on year)MAZDA3:10,010 units(up 212.5%)CX-90:6,339 units2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2023 increased 84.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2023]CX-30:8,925 units(up 77.6% year on year)MAZDA3:6,131 units(up 74.9%)CX-50:4,030 units(up 107.9%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in April 2023 increased 88.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.6 points).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2023]CX-5:2,743 units(up 75.6% year on year)CX-60:2,096 unitsMAZDA2:1,726 units(up 53.4%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in April 2023 increased 100.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in April 2023]CX-5:30,567 units(up 74.6% year on year)MAZDA3:8,227 units(up 145.7%)CX-90:6,816 unitsIV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in April 2023 increased 6.2.% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.[Global sales of key models in April 2023]CX-5:27,954 units(down 14.2% year on year)CX-30:14,708 units(up 2.6%)MAZDA3:11,800 units(down 12.7%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202305/230530a.html.* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.