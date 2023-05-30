Emirati soul singer, entrepreneur, ironman triathlete, and NFT artist recognised as Canon's trailblazers

New season of Trailblazers kicks off by recognizing four of the Middle East's most inspiring individuals who were filmed using the revolutionary EOS R5C, EOS R7 and C70 cameras

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East (CME), the leading provider of imaging technologies and services, has launched the new season of its series, Trailblazers. The 2023 edition celebrates pioneers who have made a difference and paved the way for new generations. The new series features four inspirational individuals and role models for future generations, who share their empowering stories of unique journeys. The four trailblazing individuals are:

1st Saudi female Ironman triathlete: Dina Al Tayeb Emirati soul singer: Arqam Al Abri Dubai -based NFT artist: Amrita Sethi Emirati woman behind the UAE's first-ever electric car: Dr. Majida Alazazi





Emirati soul singer Arqam Al Abri has shattered stereotypes, particularly as one of the few Emiratis in the genre of Soul music. Arqam, who composes the music first and adds lyrics later, firmly believes that "music is a powerful medium to express yourself and transmit a positive message to people." He attributes his greatest inspiration throughout his journey to his mother, who continues to guide him.

Amrita Sethi, the first NFT artist in the Middle East, is an award-winning artist based in Dubai. She gained recognition as the first artist to introduce Augmented Reality (AR) artwork into mainstream society through the world's first AR NFT Mural in Dubai, titled "Future NFT Dubai." A visionary in the field of AR and NFT artworks, Amrita regularly bridges the gap between physical arts and digital art. Her advice to young artists is to "get carried away with creativity that technology is able to unlock" rather than getting caught up in the hype.

Dina Al Tayeb, a Saudi Ironman triathlete, is not only a mother, wife, and dentist but also holds the distinct honor of being the first Arab woman to qualify for the Ironman World Championship and the first Saudi Arabian woman to complete a full-distance Ironman triathlon-an incredibly demanding endurance event. Dina's family has been her biggest inspiration, providing unwavering support and pride. She believes that having a dream, believing in oneself, and believing in that dream make anything possible.

Dr. Majida Alazazi, Chairwoman of M Glory Holding, a company focused on building sustainable vehicles, is the Emirati woman behind the development of the UAE's first-ever electric car. She believes that gender should never be a factor in achieving goals and is driven by the idea that "what matters is how to make sure that things happen," regardless of gender.

"Trailblazers highlights incredibly talented people who choose to follow their dreams without letting any obstacle hinder their way. These stories are a source of inspiration deserving a platform, and at Canon, we believe in the power of storytelling as a catalyst for change. We are proud to amplify the voices of these incredibly talented individuals-Dina Al Tayeb, Arqam Al Abri, Dr. Majida Alazazi, and Amrita Sethi," said Mr. Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East.

Trailblazers offers an intimate look into the challenges and triumphs through in-depth documentary-style interviews filmed on the revolutionary EOS R5C, EOS R7, and C70 cameras. The interviews have been captured with special Behind the Scenes (BTS) videos featuring the various Directors of Photography (DOPs) of the Trailblazer shoots. These DOPs, including Samir Kayal, Sarfaraz Ali, Claire McHardy, and Aarti Trikannad, share their unique experiences of shooting with Canon's latest cameras and lenses.

The series can be viewed here: Inspiring trailblazers: Epic Journeys - Canon Middle East (canon-me.com)

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Middle East

Mai Youssef

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Acorn Strategy

e. prteam@acornstrategy.com

+971565885578

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.?

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei - 'living and working together for the common good.' In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088213/Canon.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emirati-soul-singer-entrepreneur-ironman-triathlete-and-nft-artist-recognised-as-canons-trailblazers-301837110.html