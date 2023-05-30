HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is recognized as a Leader in the six quadrants of The ISG Provider Lens 2022 AWS Ecosystem Partners study for the U.S. region. The six quadrants are AWS Consulting Services, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Migration Services and AWS Managed Services.

"Our strong AWS expertise, talented and experienced resource pool, strategic investments in building industry-specific cloud solutions and customer-centric transformational approach, coupled with a strong partnership with AWS, have helped us achieve this recognition," said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head, AWS Ecosystem, HCLTech.

"HCLTech empowers businesses to soar higher, innovate faster, and achieve digital transformation at scale using AWS cloud and unlock the true potential of AWS offerings with unmatched expertise," said Ashwin Gaidhani, Research Partner, ISG.

According to ISG, Leaders have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and an established competitive position. The Leaders also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Below is a quick summary of the commentary on HCLTech across all six quadrants.

AWS Managed Services HCLTech's Cloud Services Factory automates processes and platforms to enable organizations to plan, execute and support modernization.

AWS SAP Workloads HCLTech capitalizes on the advantages of running SAP applications on AWS to enable businesses to be more agile, cost-effective and secure. For instance, Amazon EC2 X1 and X1e instances can support memory-intensive applications such as SAP HANA.

AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning HCLTech uses AWS for everyday customer experience enhancement, real-time speech-to-text conversion, NLP, translation and recommendation, all managed over a serverless architecture. The main solutions used are Lex, Transcribe, CloudWatch, CloudTrail and CloudFormation.

AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services HCLTech uses AWS IoT Core and AWS IoT Analytics to handle supply chain operations to deliver transformational benefits such as reduced losses, cost control and improved customer satisfaction rates.

AWS Migration Services HCLTech's Cloud Works platform focuses on the possibilities of automation to hasten and ease the deployment and management of microservices applications.

AWS Consulting Services HCLTech has augmented AWS consulting services and industry- focused strategic programs offering continuous cloud modernization solutions in CloudSMART for AWS.

To read and download the complete report, visit ISG AWS Ecosystem Partners 2022 study

