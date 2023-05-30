Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Columbus, GA Podiatrist Advances Expertise in Orthoplastic Techniques and Limb Reconstruction

Dr. Jennifer Monaco, a podiatrist in Columbus, GA, Enhances her Expertise in Limb Reconstruction and Peripheral Nerve Surgery through Orthoplastic Techniques.

COLUMBUS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Dr. Jennifer Monaco, a distinguished fellowship trained podiatric surgeon, has recently augmented her exceptional skill set in limb reconstruction by completing a mini fellowship in orthoplastic techniques. Dr. Monaco embarked on this educational journey by traveling to Chicago, Illinois, USA, where she had the privilege of mentoring under the esteemed guidance of world-renowned Dr. Edgardo Rodrigues at the prestigious Chicago Foot & Ankle Deformity Correction Center.





The field of orthoplastics and microneurosurgery represents the cutting edge of limb reconstruction and peripheral nerve surgery. With her comprehensive training, Dr. Monaco is now uniquely positioned to provide patients with a wide range of evaluation and treatment options for lower extremity pathologies. As leading Podiatrist in Columbus, GA, her expertise encompasses various conservative and surgical approaches, including the treatment of nerve trauma, drop foot, peripheral neuropathy, chronic pain (resulting from fractures, lateral ankle sprains, and nerve compression syndromes), as well as phantom limb pain post amputation.

By leveraging state-of-the-art ultrasound technology and adopting an interdisciplinary approach to diagnosis, Dr. Monaco dedicates herself to meticulously reaching accurate diagnoses and developing personalized treatment plans for each patient. These plans may involve advanced techniques such as nerve grafts and transfers, lower leg tendon balancing procedures, peripheral nerve stimulators, targeted muscle reinnervation, regenerative peripheral nerve interface, external neurolysis, and neuroma repair.

One of the primary causes of nerve pain includes diabetes, along with various other metabolic conditions, cancer, and post-surgical complications. Patients suffering from nerve-related issues commonly experience symptoms such as burning sensations, tingling, numbness, nocturnal pain, muscle weakness, and cramping. Dr. Monaco's extensive training equips her with the necessary expertise to address these complex symptoms and provide comprehensive care for her patients.

Dr. Monaco's commitment to advancing her skills and knowledge in the field of podiatric surgery is driven by her passion for delivering the highest quality of care to her patients. By embracing innovative techniques and drawing upon her expertise in limb reconstruction and orthoplastics, she remains at the forefront of her profession and continues to improve the lives of individuals with lower extremity pathologies.

About Dr. Jennifer Monaco

Dr. Jennifer Monaco is a fellowship trained podiatric surgeon specializing in limb reconstruction and orthoplastic techniques. With her exceptional skills and dedication to providing the best possible care, she offers comprehensive evaluation and treatment options for lower extremity pathologies, including nerve trauma, drop foot, peripheral neuropathy, chronic pain, and phantom limb pain post amputation. Dr. Monaco remains committed to staying at the forefront of her field and employs cutting-edge technologies to deliver optimal outcomes for her patients.

