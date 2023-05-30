Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sean Homuth, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 12, 2023.

As CFO, Mr. Homuth will lead the Company's finance function including accounting and controllership, tax planning, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, human resources and IT. Mr. Homuth will also serve as the Company's Chief Compliance Officer, overseeing compliance with various regulations, permits, licenses and export controls.

"Sean is a proven CFO bringing extensive experience with emerging public companies. After an exhaustive search process with a national recruiting firm, I'm excited to welcome Sean to KWESST," said David Luxton, Executive Chairman and interim CFO. "With Sean's broad financial management, capital markets and investor relations experience he will be a versatile partner as we continue to ramp up revenue, build order backlog and drive towards a sustainable cash flow positive business."

Mr. Homuth brings more than 20 years-experience with public companies listed in both Canada and the United States across a wide range of industries, plus a variety of financing and M&A transactions. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA Ontario) and a Certified Public Accountant (Illinois).

I'm thrilled to be joining KWESST at such an exciting point in its development," said Mr. Homuth. "The defence industry is clearly in a period of strong growth around the world. I view KWESST as exceptionally well positioned to benefit from current trends with its unique range of offerings. On a personal note, I come from a family with a long history of military service both in Canada and the U.S., so the KWESST business is personally meaningful to me. I look forward to working with David and the team to capitalize on the many opportunities at hand as we continue to build out KWESST to its full potential."

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62U) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Contact: David Luxton, Executive Chairman and Interim CFO, luxton@kwesst.com

Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

