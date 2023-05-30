Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 May to 26 May 2023.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
acquisition
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
87,1646
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
87,4740
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
24/05/2023
FR0010313833
1 077
86,2918
XPAR
TOTAL
15 077
87,2459
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
