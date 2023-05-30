Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2023-05-30 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 230268) Correction: Format of the attachment has been updated. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 13 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2023-05-31. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147152