Press Release Introducing the world's first and only patented Gold-Back Rebates - the exclusive Loyalty-Reward designed to combat inflation. We are thrilled to announce that our beta launch is now underway. Summary: OMG Rewards is the only Secured Savings Membership Club offering pure physical Gold as rewards for purchases. The patented rewards system is designed to guarantee that the rewards hold, or gain value with INFLATION, to truly benefit members. Puerto Rico - OMG Rewards promises to give members of their Secured Savings Membership Club a way to "Spend Your Way to Secured Savings" . The patently innovative new rewards system delivers rewards in pure physical Gold, held in the world's biggest & best private vaults, to the benefit of all its members. With OMG Rewards, consumers can buy from their favorite retailers and wholesalers, gain their best deals,and receive free rebates in physical gold on top,with every purchase that they make,new Members can sign up for OMG Rewards for free, and the purchase rebate received is " tax-free ". Existing rewards options, ranging from cash-back and points to air miles,brand-bucks and coupons, all lose their value over time. OMG Rewards delivers financial security and the guarantee that members' rewards will always retain value, and even gain value with INFLATION, thanks to the buying & trading value stability of physical Gold. The loyalty and rewards space in the fintech industry is closing in on USD$200 billion per year globally ( https://bit.ly/MarketSizeMatters ), and OMG Rewards has the only patented alternative to "Losing in Loyalty" rewards--real, pure Gold. "Eat your cake now, and SAVor it for later too"- - this is OMG Rewards' promise to their members. Their totally unique system, based on solid math and solid Gold, as well as the historical and economic performance of Gold, gives consumers the power to save securely by just buying what they want and need,and receiving free Gold, on top of their best deal made, as "Golden Icing" on the cake! OMG Rewards takes the winning concept of loyalty-rewards programs,and transforms it to the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) "Secured Savings System". Only pure physical 24K (.9999) Gold has a 52-year history (1971-2023) after coming off the Gold standard of the USDollar primary world reserve currency, of a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) gain in value of more than 8%. In 1971, the value was $35 per troy ounce (8/16/1971), and today it has risen to $1995 (4/17/2023). When considering that most pensions need only 6.5% to 8% CAGR to remain solvent and pay all liabilities, Gold is a solid asset, accumulating value over time,for anyone,safely and securely, as sure a bet as you can get! Only Gold retains its intrinsic value with inflation, while all other fiat government currencies and all fiat loyalty/rewards industry currencies such as cash-back, points, corporate/brand currencies, or coupons etc, become worth less over time, with inflation. These all have the "Counterparty Risk" of being devalued by the issuer, and charging more of each type to use them with INFLATION, or becoming totally Worthless, whereas Gold never goes to zero. OMG Rewards holds a patent that totally covers all possible use applications of their innovative rewards system, as attested to by Patent Arts Unit Examiners assessments, and OMG's well-qualified patent attorney's firm. No addendums or extra patents are required to cover all possible use applications of their gold-backed rewards system. In addition to their "Secured Savings System" of the gold-backed rebates shopping website, and proprietary top tech for their online and offline in-store POS operations, the initial offering also includes 4 integrated and fully capable Android and iOS apps. Finally,OMG Rewards is also seeking strategic partners for the world's first Gold-Back Credit and Debit cards,coming soon to a Wallet Near You! Let that sink in…we are a Business Disruptor Game-Changer Level innovator, for the Loyalty rewards industry. For more information about OMG Rewards, visit the website https://OMG.com.PR . Also watch our 3:57 min explainer video "System Overview" https://youtu.be/-cRCmkPfMCw . Please contact Steven Michael Kelley with press inquiries; phone +17874780898, email cffo@omg.com.pr or write to 165 Ponce de Leon Ave., STE 201; San Juan PR 00917.



