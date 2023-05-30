International Sports Sciences Association: ISSA Launches Pilates Instructor Training Program

Furthering its Breadth and Depth of Relevant Health and Fitness Education

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in online fitness and wellness education, brings to market a one-of-a-kind Virtual Pilates Instructor Program, allowing fitness professionals to enhance their offering and increase revenue.

Students will learn the basic principles of exercise, fitness, and health and how to program and deliver a safe and effective Pilates teaching session based on individual client needs, goals, and movement limitations.

"Pilates offers a host of physical benefits including improved balance, flexibility, and core strength, and also plays a role in healthy aging and managing physical conditions," said ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant. "Incorporating Pilates into our offering aligns perfectly with our continued quest to increase our breadth and depth of relevant education that will help fitness pros improve people's lives."

The course delivers a greater understanding of human anatomy and physiology as well as basic and advanced Pilates movements and how to foster health, safety, and welfare in a fitness environment. Students will be able to modify a client's Pilates workout plan as needed, either increasing or decreasing its intensity based on their situation and desired results.

This program is designed for any practitioner - not only for those who wish to teach but also for those looking to learn more about the practice of Pilates and incorporate it into their own lives.

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries, while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

